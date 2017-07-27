Sudan: Minister of Local Government Meets South Sudan Official

Khartoum — minister of Local Government, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim met, Wednesday, at his office, the Head of the Committee of the South South- Dialogue , the Advisor of the President of South Sudan State, Gabriel Lwal Lwal and the accompanied delegation.

The South Sudan Official lauded the National Dialogue experiment in Sudan which resulted in the formation of the National Accord Government, affirming the implementation of the experiment in his country to stop the fighting and reach durable peace in South Sudan State.

Meanwhile, the minister briefed the South Sudan official on the National Dialogue and the reconciliation process reached after the announcement of the National Accord Government.