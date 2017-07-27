Zimbabwe: Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorders

column

Mental Health Issues Treatment for alcohol use disorder can vary, depending on your needs. Treatment may involve a brief intervention, individual or group counselling, an outpatient programme, or a residential inpatient stay.

Working to stop the use of alcohol, to improve quality of life, is the main treatment goal. Treatment for alcohol use disorder may include:

Detox and withdrawal: Treatment may begin with a programme of detoxification or detox; withdrawal that's medically managed which generally takes two to seven to 10 days. You may need to take sedating medications to prevent withdrawal symptoms. Detox is usually done at an inpatient rehabilitation centre or a hospital.

Learning skills and establishing a treatment plan: This usually involves alcohol treatment specialists. It may include goal setting, behaviour change techniques, use of self-help manuals, counselling and follow-up care at a treatment centre.

Psychological counselling: Counselling and therapy for groups and individuals help you better understand your problem with alcohol and support recovery from the psychological aspects of alcohol use. You may benefit from couples or family therapy-family support can be an important part of the recovery process.

Oral medications: A drug called disulfiram (Antabuse) may help to prevent you from drinking, although it won't cure alcohol use disorder or remove the compulsion to drink. If you drink alcohol, the drug produces a physical reaction that may include flushing, nausea, vomiting and headaches. Naltrexone is an anti-craving drug that blocks the good feelings alcohol causes, may prevent heavy drinking and reduce the urge to drink. Acamprosate combats alcohol cravings once you stop drinking.

Injected medication: Vivitrol, a version of the drug naltrexone, is injected once a month by a healthcare professional. Although similar medication can be taken in pill form, the injectable version of the drug may be easier for people recovering from alcohol use disorder to use consistently. There is also a subcutaneous model placed (under the skin) that is now available.

Continuing support: After-care programmes and support groups help people recovering from alcohol use disorder to stop drinking, manage relapses and cope with necessary lifestyle changes. This may include medical or psychological care or attending a support group.

Treatment for psychological problems: Alcohol use disorder commonly occurs along with other mental health disorders. If you have depression,bipolar affective disorder, anxiety or another mental health condition, you may need talk therapy (psychotherapy), medications and occupational therapy.

For a serious alcohol problem one may need a stay at a residential rehabilitation treatment facility.

The good news is that Zimbabwe now has such facilities.