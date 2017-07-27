Rwanda: I Have What It Takes to Win Miss World, Says Iradukunda

Miss Rwanda Elsa Iradukunda is gearing up for the Miss World beauty pageant slated for November 18 in Shenzhen, China.

The 19-year-old says she has what it takes to come home with a crown from the 67th edition of the renowned pageant. So far, 58 participants from around the world have been confirmed out of an estimated 130 expected to take part.

Miss World will have a new format this year, which will give greater emphasis on social media across the planet throughout the 28 days leading up to the final.

Speaking to The New Times, Iradukunda says preparations are ongoing and she personally is marketing herself through social media platforms and working on improving her communication skills in preparation for the day.

"I've been working on eloquence which will be the judge's main focus. However, I'm also working on my modeling skills and talent. Fitness and beauty with a purpose is something they will look at too," she says.

She adds that winning the Miss Rwanda title is proof that she has what it takes to bring home one of the most prestigious beauty crowns in the world.

"I am confident and I do hope I take the crown because I have gained a lot of experience," she says.

The beauty queen says that she feels blessed to have been given this opportunity and urges Rwandans to support her throughout the competition.

Dieudonne Ishimwe, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Inspiration Back Up Limited, says that Rwanda's participation in the Miss World beauty pageant for the second time is a great way to improve the country's image as many people do not know the progress that Rwanda has made over the years.

Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi says the contest is tough but she believes in Iradukunda because she's beautiful, intelligent and has a positive attitude.

Last year, Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss World. 1st runner up was Yaritza Reyes from Dominican Republic and Natasha Mannuela from Indonesia came in second.