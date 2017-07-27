27 July 2017

Rwanda: Foodstuff Prices Drop in Huye District

By Remy Niyingize

The prices of some staple foods have dropped marginally in Huye town over the past two weeks, a mini-survey by The New Times indicates. Bananas dropped to Rwf300 per kilogramme from Rwf350, while sweet potatoes cost Rwf200 a kilo from Rwf250, and beef eased to Rwf2,200 per kilogramme from Rwf2,500.

Cecile Nyabenda, a vendor, said bananas and sweet potatoes are always in plenty around this period of the year, from June to September.

Rafiki Gatete, a resident of Huye town, was however worried that most farmers in the area have focused on coffee and rice, saying this could in future cause shortage of foodstuffs.

He added that many people resort to buying foodstuffs in Nyamagabe and Muhanga districts, where they are at more affordable prices.

However, fresh fish prices have increased by Rwf1,000 to Rwf3,000 per kilogramme over the reporting period from Rwf2,000 about two weeks ago.

Those who like fried fish will, however, have to part with Rwf7,000 a kilogramme compared to Rwf6,000 previously.

Joseph Ntunga, a fish vendor, attributed the increase to suspension of fishing activities on Lake Kivu in Rusizi District.

