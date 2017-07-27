Kenya: Kiyeng 'Sister Act' for London

Elgeyo Marakwet County siblings Hyvin and Judith Kiyeng are planning a double attack at the August 4-13 World Championships in London.

However, it's Judith, who is making her debut, who will be seeking inspiration from her elder sister Hyvin who will be defending her world 3,000 metres steeplechase title.

Judith, who is the latest inclusion in the team alongside Josphat Menjo (in men's 5,000m), will team up with Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Cheng'etich and Winnie Chebet in women's 1,500m.

"It's no secret that my sister Hyvin has been a great inspiration to me. She gave me hop when I finish fourth during the national trials," said Judith, who posted her personal best four minutes, 4.04 seconds during the National Championships in June.

The 23-year-old senior private at Kenya Defence Forces only took up athletics in 2012 upon completing school at Kapkenda Girls High School, Elgeyo Marakwet.

"I took up the 800m and 1,500m but I must say this is the first breakthrough for me," said Judith, who plans to reach the final before planning at assault on the title. "We have a strong team especially with Cheng'etich and experienced Chebet," said Judith.

"It will even be motivating if we are to win gold both of us."

Judith said her sister is a tactician and her vast experience should carry the day for her just like in 2015 Beijing World Championships.

"Nobody expected her to win in Beijing but she did her stuff well. It's about good training and hard work," said Judith.

Hyvin will be making her third appearance at the World Championships after finishing sixth in Moscow (2013) before gilding to a stunning victory in Beijing in 2015.