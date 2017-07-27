Ugandans Will Never Forget How I Made Them Feel - Micho

interview

When Quick Talk calls the national football team, Cranes, coach, MILUTIN 'MICHO' SREDOJEVIC for an interview appointment, he directs Quick Talk to Phillip Omondi stadium where he has a press conference ahead of last Saturday's Uganda-South Sudan Chan qualifier.

The 41-year-old Serbian, who later that weekend dominated the rumour mill with talk he had resigned over non-payment of his dues, talked about music, food and spirituality.

I liked it when you referred to yourself as Uganda's best coach at the press conference...

Yes! Based on the results I have achieved, I am by far the best coach.

You talk about missing your family. How many kids do you have?

This is not something I will talk about. My private life is my private life.

Okay... maybe you could tell me how long you have been married, then?

Also, that is something I do not need to share [bannange... ] I am only willing to share things about me, mostly professionally.

So, what else are you interested in apart from soccer?

I am a soldier of football and a servant of football. My life is a triangle of home, Fufa and field of play. Unfortunately due to the seriousness of the work I do, I have not seen your nightclubs; I have not seen many of the places [strange, given that Micho has spent many of his 41 years in Ugandan football; first as an SC Villa coach and returning as Cranes coach.]

But I once saw a photo of you at an Afrigo band event in The Observer...

Yeah. That was in 2013 when I had just come to Uganda. But that was only once and it was because those people are my friends and I have never gone back since then.

You mean you don't have a life outside football?

Oh, I listen to music and I have a lot of love and respect for Uganda's music scene. I have very good, respectful relationships with Bebe Cool our ambassador, Eddy Kenzo... I respect the music of Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone, who are also legends.

Wow! [Legends? That is a new one... ]

I also support female artistes. They are many. Every single match reminds me of a specific song. For example, in 2013 when I had just come here [to start as Cranes coach], the first match we won at home, the trending song at that time was Coccidiosis [by Bebe Cool].

When we qualified for Africa cup of nations, it was the song Farmer of Sheebah and uuhhmmm... Y-kee Bender.

Oh, I see you like Ugandan music. What is your favourite Ugandan food?

[Instantly with a smile] Chicken luwombo, [a Ganda traditional dish of chicken stew steamed in banana leaves. No wonder Ugandans christened Micho Sserunjogi'.] I eat it in the various restaurants that my friends take me to. It is light and settles nicely in the stomach.

And have you tried matooke?

Yes I have tried it but due to the fact that I need to keep my line for the field of play, I don't consume too much of it.

Have you tasted a rolex?

What is that? [Quick Talk explains that it is a popular local delicacy of an omelet rolled inside a chapatti; not a watch] Oh, that has a different name where I come from. But chapatti is a hard food to digest and I watch my nutrition a lot so, I don't eat that.

So, what kind of food do you mostly eat?

I go to café Javas and some other hotels around the city for genuine orange juice. I very much eat fruits and vegetables. I also eat fish and chicken.

So, what is your most outstanding moment as the national football coach so far?

Without a doubt, that moment when I enabled 70 per cent of Uganda's population below 40 years to see their country play in the Africa cup of nations. [Barely hiding his joy]

The whole nation was on cloud nine. And many other moments. I would like to say; Ugandans will forget what I did, Ugandans will forget what I said, but Ugandans will never forget how I made them feel.

Nice! Moving on, what is your current ringtone?

I don't have a ringtone now, but I previously had one. It was a religious song from my church. I am an Orthodox Christian and I pray in the Orthodox church in Namungoona.

I pray very often; at least three times a day. I mostly pray from home but I go to church about three to four times a week [Quick Talk never thought of Micho as that religious!]

Do you ever cry when you are angry?

No, I never cry when I am annoyed, but there are challenges I face as a man. I do a job that is associated with a lot of pressure, stress [and] tension, among others. Sometimes it is good to relieve yourself with tears or something else that works for you. Personally, I find my relief in prayers.

Have you heard about voodoo in sports? They say footballers and netballers are the worst...

[Does not let Quick Talk finish her question] that is something I don't believe in. Uganda Cranes is a praying team. Always before and after each training, we have one Christian player, a Muslim player and myself as an Orthodox Christian to pray for the success of the team.

Your last word to Ugandans.

Ugandans are hardworking people, but some negativities are taking over. Some people want to get things the easy way even when they don't deserve them. But generally, most Ugandans are hardworking people and I want that to prevail in comparison to the other habits that are trying to invade the soul of this nice country.

[Amen!]