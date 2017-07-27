Uganda: ASFAs 2017 to Support Fashion Entrepreneurs

The 2017 edition of the Abryanz Style and Fashion awards (ASFA) will focus on supporting fashion entrepreneurs and bringing to light the entrepreneurial and business aspect of the industry.

Brian Ahumuza, the founder of the awards, revealed this during the launch of the fifth edition at Kampala Serena hotel last Thursday.

This year's theme is The Fashion Takeover with the aim of shining a spotlight on the African fashion industry, highlighting creativity, achievement and excellence.

Many aspects have been added to this year's edition scheduled for December 8 at Serena. A business workshop will be held in November empowering the youth with skills on how to turn their passion into business and profit-making ventures.

Also, renowned South African designer David Tlale will produce the event alongside Fenon Events and Front of House Production from Kenya.

In addition, two categories, Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year Uganda and Fashion Entrepreneur Africa have been added and the awards will go to individuals who have shown outstanding commercial success of businesses or personal brands.

"We are so excited that an idea that started five years ago has grown in bounds and we are now able to celebrate our African stylists and designers, breaking barriers in the fashion industry," said Ahumuza, who is also the brand ambassador for Ciroc that is sponsoring the event with at least Shs 200m.

Other partners include Bell Lager, Kampala Capital City Authority and NTV Uganda.

The awards were started in 2013 and expanded their reach in 2016 with continental recognition of players from other parts of Africa.

The event has since become one of the most anticipated on the social calendar.