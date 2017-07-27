Uganda: State Asks for More Time to Investigate Kaweesi Murder

Kampala — Prosecution handling the murder case of 20 people suspected to have killed former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa on Wednesday informed court that police investigations into the case are still at an infant stage.

State prosecutor Rachael Nabwiire told presiding Grade One magistrate Noah Sajjabi that police should be accorded more time to complete them.

Magistrate Sajjabi has now adjourned the case to August 9, 2017 and further remanded the accused persons back to Luzira prison.

The accused, including a woman, face three charges of murder, terrorism and aggravated robbery which were allegedly committed on the March 17, 2017 at Kulambiro in Kampala.

On Monday this week, the High Court in Kampala ordered that these very suspects be taken for a private medical examination to determine if they were tortured while in custody at Nalufenya Police Cells, upon their arrest.

They filed the application seeking for the independent medical examination against the Attorney General.