27 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Many Wananchi Believes Wealthy People Are Immune to Justice

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Citizens believe that wealth and influential people in the community can mitigate their way around easily when seeking justice, a new report indicates.

The report by a research organization, Twaweza, titled 'A growing sense of security? Security, policing and justice in Tanzania', indicates that three out of four citizens (74 percent) think that rich people would rarely or never be punished according to the law for committing crimes.

At least two out of three people think that the following people would rarely or never be punished for committing a crime: senior government officials (72 percent), police officers (69 percent), religious leaders (68 percent) and public servants (68 percent).

The report further indicates that most citizens (65 percent) think that it is only ordinary people who will always or often be punished according to the law.

However, the number of citizens who believe in impunity of people, from ordinary citizens all the way to the wealthy, have dropped in all cases since 2015.

In 2017 citizens are much more likely generally to believe that people will be punished for crimes they commit no matter who they are.

The research findings are based on data from Sauti za Wananchi, Africa's first nationally representative high-frequency mobile phone survey. The findings are based on data collected from 1,805 respondents across Mainland Tanzania (Zanzibar is not covered in these results) in April 2017.

