Malawi: Silver Out, Lions Clinch Quarterfinal Berth in Casrlsberg Cup

Zomba based soldiers Red Lions are through to the quarter finals of the Carlsberg Cup after beating Silver Strikers 1-0 in a crucial game played at rhe Balaka Stadiun in the Eastern Region District of Balaka.

Striker Kumbukane Mwambene scored the only goal of the match in the opening two minutes of the first half.

Silver Strikers failed to showcase their usual passing football as they were totally disturbed by Red Lions who were using their long ball passing style of football.

The bankers dangerman Thuso Paipi failed to produce wonders as he was tightly marked forcing head coach Lovemore Fazili to subsstitute him in the first half.

The opening half had little to write about in the first half.

Come second half, Silver tried their level best to reorganize themselves but they could not break the Lions defender marshalled by veteran defender Bebesi Kaisi.

Silver made some substitutions hoping to turn the fortunes but nothing materialised.

The Bankers had their goalkeeper Brighton Munthali to thank for producing incredible saves that prevented the from conceding more goals.

1-0 it ended and coach Lovemore Fazili conceded the defeat.

"We have lost yes but let me take this opportunity to thank the officiating team for the job well done. Red Lions won because of the type of football they played. They played salvaged type of football,"Fazili said after the match.

"We have lost and we have to accept reality but we still have to forge ahead," added Fazili.

On the other hand, Red Lions Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa hailed his players for their hard working performance.

"We didnt play in the first half but our boys worked hard and we thank God for getting an early goal." said Mwansa.

He therefore promised to work hard as they eye their first Carsberg Cup title.

Meanwhile, Mwansa said they will make sure that they maintain their cup performance and snatch the Carsberg Cup title from Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who are the defending champions.