Tanzania: Public Warned On Presence of Shoddy Paralegals

Dar es Salaam — People should be aware of presence of conmen who pose as paralegals.

The warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon during a legal and human rights workshop organised by the Legal Services Facilities (LSF) to raise awareness among wananchi.

According to the workshop facilitator, James Marenga, some paralegals are paid by individuals to draft for them court documents something that is wrong.

He said most of these documents fail to stand the scrutiny of the court when presented and they are trashed.

He further noted that majority of Tanzanians are unaware of their rights and laws. As a result, they don't know how to get legal redress in case their rights are abused.

"People should be legally empowered in order to enable them observe the law as well as assisting them to understand their right and stand to demand them," he added.

For his part, Program Manager Ramadhan Masele, said LSF will soon launch a program that will fund 31 legal aid organisations to provide legal assistance to people in rural areas especially women. The program will end in 2021.

