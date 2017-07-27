editorial

Reports that international oil companies involved in the proposed construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility are currently establishing the commercial framework for the project are heartening.

One of the issues being discussed at this stage is the Host Government Agreement (HGA). The HGA is an agreement between a foreign investor and a local or host government with respect to the development, construction and operation of a project by the investor.

This is the stage whereby rights and obligations of each party (the government and the investors) are outlined in the process of executing the LNG project.

Tanzanians have a lot of expectations from natural gas. At the same time, $30 billion can only be raised by investors who understand that they will reap returns on the investment.

To put this in the right perspective, the $30 billion (about Sh67 trillion) that is required to construct the LNG plant is almost 65 per cent of Tanzania's current gross domestic product. It is enough to run the affairs for the whole country for more than two years. With that in mind, one would only expect that those taking part in the negotiations are able to exercise the highest levels of professionalism. Members of the government's negotiation team should desist from abusing their positions and, similarly, we also expect investors to consider Tanzania's interests. That way, they will be able to come up with agreements that benefit both parties.

It should also be noted that with every leader singing the "industrialisation" song, this is the time Tanzania needs investors - both local and foreign - more than ever before.

The economy will become stronger if both the government and investors respect one another during negotiations since both parties need each other.

It is our belief that this can be done. It only needs both parties to be true to their conscience.