Tanzania: Govt to Spend Sh12bn Loans On Four Plants

Dar es Salaam — The Cereals and Other Produce Board (CPB) has got a loan of Sh12.65 billion from the National Social Security Fund to invest in maize milling, cooking oil and salad plants.

CPB quality assurance official Mwanahamisi Msangi told The Citizen that Sh3.66 billion had already been spent on two plants in Dodoma and Sh8.99 billion would be invested in other two factories in Mwanza in 2018.

The Dodoma projects - one a milling plant and the other for producing cooking oil -- are expected to be completed later this year. "We have ordered two machines with capacity of milling 60 tonnes of maize and processing 20 tonnes of sunflower seeds daily. They are worth Sh3.66 billion," she said.

Mkuyuni projects in Mwanza are expected to begin in February 2018 to grind maize and process salads.

CPB also plans to order other two plants worth Sh8.99 billion with capacity of milling 250 tonnes of maize and processing 96 tonnes of salads.

The installation is expected to be completed by end of 2018 in Mwanza. "National Milling Corporation plants, which were closed decades ago, are being rehabilitated to enable farmers to add value of the produce. Jobs will also be created. Already Iringa has a milling machine with capacity of producing 60 tonnes of maize daily," she said. "We demand 60 tonnes of maize every day in Iringa. We will need a similar supply for the Dodoma plant plus 20 tonnes of sunflower seeds. For the Mwanza plants, 250 tonnes of maize and 96 tonnes of salads will be needed. We exhort farmers to grow more crops because markets are available at competitive prices," said CPB marketing and sales official Kapistorano Tweve.