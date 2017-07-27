opinion

This is meant to be a warm welcome for the new Inspector General of Police to a well deserved post that has come at the right time. IGP Simon Sirro, the country needs you and Tanzanians will support you in your work.

Tanzania is not a banana republic. We are a democratic country that has just had free and fair elections and put in place a well-functioning government with a very clear vision. But there is definitely an increase in criminality in the country.

The killings in Rufiji are a national concern and I am sure you will address the problem as a priority, given your experience and wisdom. In many of our cities the crime rate remains unacceptably high.

Daylight armed robbery is increasing and for many Tanzanians, the fear of crime is a daily reality, especially for those living in urban areas. It negatively affects their quality of life as it makes them feel insecure and vulnerable as they go about their day-to-day activities.

Almost every house has iron grills like a fortress and this has become fashionable. There are two types of crimes in the cities. One is a serious activity using firearms, while the other is petty theft of things like mobile phones and snatching of women's purses by criminals on motorcycles. Beaches are also a favourite hunting ground for thieves who sometimes can be violent.

These crimes should be addressed so that people can live in peace. A few facts:

If not reined in, crime can have serious economic implications for Tanzania as it presents a threat to tourism, diverts scarce public resources away from productive investments towards heightened law enforcement and increases the cost of doing business, thereby negatively impacting on productivity.

l In 2008/09, almost 85 per cent of crime (and attempted crime) incidents that households experienced were not reported to the police.

l When crime incidents are reported to the police, it typically leads to a dead-end. Eighty per cent of households reporting an offence claim that police were unable to interview or arrest any suspects.

Why are most crimes not reported to the police? Is it lack of confidence or unchecked corruption in the Police Force? Does the police have the necessary human and financial resources to fight crime?

The other important issue that needs to be addressed is harassment of the public on the smallest pretext. Harassment covers a wide range of behaviours of an offensive nature. It is commonly understood as behaviour that disturbs or upsets, and it is characteristically repetitive.

In the legal sense, it is behaviour that appears to be disturbing or threatening. In a sense, it is abuse of power and bullying tactics that threaten, harm, humiliate, induce fear in or cause substantial emotional stress. The root cause analysis for such behaviours is nothing but corruption - another major evil that you will have to immediately address.

Harassment is especially perpetrated by traffic police officers. It is common to see traffic police in the company of armed police officers stopping cars for no good reason. Once stopped, the most bizarre traffic "offences" are cooked up and you are literally treated as if you have committed a grave crime like murder.

I see no reason for traffic police to stop a car when no offence has been committed. IGP Sirro, please look into this issue because it's a great bother to law-bidding citizens. Another bothersome group is municipal askaris. They also law unto themselves and their main aim is to make life difficult for ordinary citizens.

Similarly, in many government offices there is abuse of power and harassment of the public.

Your appointment should usher in a new dawn of no harassment. Take this as a challenge.