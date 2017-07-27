27 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan Amputee Footballer Lands Turkish Pro Deal

By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan amputee footballer Mohammed Munga is close to signing a professional contract in Europe.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will travel to Turkey early next month to finalize a move to Eyyubiye Sanliurfa, which competes in the Amputee Football League, second division.

The former Mombasa School for the Physically Handicapped player was recommended to the Turkish side by compatriot and ex-teammate in Kenya Dalmas Otieno, who has been based in Turkey for the past two seasons.

The Turkish outfit sent representatives to Nairobi on a scouting mission during the ongoing Governor's Cup football tournament that ends on Sunday.

Munga and Otieno will turn out for Real Madrid Amputees in the final of the Governor's Cup amputee's category at City Stadium on Sunday.

THE OPPOSITION

Standing on their way to lifting the title and claiming the Sh500,000 prize money is the emerging Youtube Amputees.

"I am so excited by this opportunity to play in Europe, I never dreamt of such a thing happening. I want to go there and make life better for myself, and also help my teammates," Munga said.

"He is just one of the many success stories of this competition and we are really happy for him," said Anne Lokidor, an official in the Nairobi County Government's Minister for Sport.

"His story shows that we have achieved much more than just sensitizing our youth on the dangers of drug abuse.

"The County Government will definitely consider processing his air-ticket."

Jijazie FC will face True Gunners in the men's final of the Governor's Cup on the same day with Sh1.5 million at stake for the winning team.

Kariobangi Sports will confront Beijing FC in the women's final.

