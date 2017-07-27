The Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation has appointed Demand Gwatinetsa as the general manager who is expected to spearhead the turnaround of the group.

ZMDC is a mining entity with a statutory mandate to invest in Zimbabwe's mining sector. It is also charged with co-ordinating and implementing mining development projects on behalf of the State.

Mr Gwatinetsa, a former executive with Hwange Colliery Company Limited, is expected to start his official duties on August 1 this year, sources familiar with the matter said.

He is taking over from Mr Gerald Simango, who was dismissed last year alongside other two senior executives for alleged incompetence that saw them failing to turnaround the company despite holding some of "best mining" assets in the country.

ZMDC chairman Mr David Murangari confirmed in an interview that the corporation had "identified" the general manager and the board was finalising his contract.

"We have identified someone for the position of the general manager and the interviews for the other executives will be done very soon," said Mr Murangari yesterday.

However, sources said the board had settled on Mr Gwatinetsa who was likely to start on Aug 1.

Other positions that need to be filled include the general managers for operations and finance.

Mr Gwatinetsa, a mining industry executive with experience of over 15 years has worked in various capacities in both large capital expenditure exploration and feasibility studies as well as in mining for several commodities spanning diamonds, precious metals such as gold and platinum, iron ore and coal.

This is according to the background information obtained from the website of his former employer, Hwange.

He also worked in Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Mr Gwatinetsa is a holder of a first degree in geology from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Science in Geology from Rhodes University and Master of Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

Some of the mining assets owned by the ZMDC include gold mines, Elvington, Jena and Sabi as well as SMM Holdings, Copper Mines -- Mhangura, Alaska and Sanyati, Lynx Graphite Mine and Sandawana Emerald Mines.

It is into limestone mining and processing, coal and coalbed methane mining, diamonds and tantalite mining and processing.