Cameroon: North West - CAMASEJ Signs MOU With Bamenda Regional Hospital

The memorandum of Understanding will go a long way to reduce cost of health care for Journalists of the association.

The Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalist (CAMASEJ) North West Chapter is on a positive footing as far as improving the livelihood of its members are concerned The association last Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bamenda Regional Hospital. The association under the leadership of Rosaline Obah Akah has been doing its best to ensure that journalist in the association get health care at a reduce rate. Consequently the partnership agreement will see the reduction of journalists hospital bills by 50%. On the other hand CAMASEJ Journalists are expected to educate the public on the activities of the Bamenda regional hospital. They are also to report on events organized by the hospital. During the signing of the MoU, the president of CAMASEJ North west Chapter Rose Obah Akah said agreement will serve as a health insurance scheme which will enable journalists obtain medical care without a second thought . She said with the so many negative reports ongoing in the health sector, CAMASEJ members have the task to unearthed the truth and present the institution as it is supposed to be. She therefore called on the journalists of the region to take advantage of the MoU for better health. She requested both parties to respect the terms of the agreement. For the Director of the Bamenda regional hospital Dr Kinge Thompson Njie it was a hall mark event as it was the first time the regional hospital is singing such a partnership agreement. He said the government is committed to the economic and social development of its population consequently journalists should help the government achieve this goal through positive reports . He said the partnership will serve as a stimulant to remind CAMASEJ of the responsible to mirror the health needs of the community and direct them to the right quarters. He however highlighted that it is challenging covering health issues as such the Bamenda Regional hospital will in the days ahead organized seminars to trained journalists on some diseases patterns and other health terminologies. He requested the journalists to educate the population about their services as well as the fact that their services are cheap. It is worth mentioning that the regional hospital will offer to its CAMASEJ partners free screening of chronic illnesses, counseling on preventable disease, psychosocial support on chronic illnesses amongst others. On the other hand journalists are expected to do at least a story about the regional hospital monthly.