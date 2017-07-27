27 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly - Two Cameroonian MPs Honoured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cameroon Govt
Cameroon's national assembly
By Victor Yene Ossomba

Below is a press release from the National Assembly.

The Secretary General of the National Assembly hereby informs the general public that following the deliberations of the 43rd session of the Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly (APF), which held from 6 to 11 July 2017 in Luxembourg, two Cameroonian Members of Parliament were distinguished. They are:

Honourable Etong Hilarion, Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the PF, Cameroon Branch, re-elected Member of the Permanent Bureau of this Inter Parliamentary Organization;

Honourable Epoube Lydienne re-elected President of the Network of Women Parliamentarians of the same organization;

These distinctions which followed the nomination of these two parliamentarians by the 25th Africa Regional Assembly that held from 22 to 24 May 2017, in Rabat, Morocco, brought honour to our country. This is another victory for our parliamentary diplomacy.

The following Cameroonian delegation went to Luxembourg headed by Honorable Hilarion Etong.

Hon. Epoube Lydienne;

Hon. Ateawung Foju Bernard;

Hon. Joshua Nambangi Osih

Se, Obam Assam Samuel;

Sen. Etame Massoma David Siegfriend;

Sen. Ngayap Pierre Flambeau;

Sen. Ouli Ndongo Monique;

Sen. Sonkin Etienne;

Mr Bouba Halidou, Director of the Coordination Department and Administrative Secretary of the APF Cameroon Branch.

Mrs Tongo Thérèse, Head of Division of the Ministry Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Relations with Parliament.

The Secretary General of the National Assembly

(s) Victor YENE OSSOMBA

Cameroon

Families of Capsized Ship Victims Demand Answers

Thirty-two people, most of them soldiers with Cameroon’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion, remain unaccounted… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.