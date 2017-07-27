Cameroon: Francophonie Games - Medal Harvest Surges

Cameroon's athletes have already bagged 16 medals; three gold, six silver and seven bronze in several sporting activities.

The medal harvest for Cameroon at the ongoing the Francophonie Games in Abidjan is on the rise. As the competition draws to an end, Cameroon has already bagged 16 medals; three gold, six silver and seven bronze in several sporting activities.

According to the unofficial classification table, Cameroon occupies the fifth position behind Canada 24 medals (nine gold), France 22 (six gold), Morocco, the first African country with 18 medals (five gold), and Romania with 19 (five gold). Cameroon's gold medals were won in athletics, wrestling and sports for the disabled. Essome Tiako grabbed the first gold medal for Cameroon in wrestling in the 58kg category. Likewise, Auriol Dongmo threw a distance of 17.68m in the shot put event to win the second gold medal for Cameroon. Even though she did not break her personal record her dream is to reach 18 m. She beat her opponent Gabon's Carine Ndong who threw a distance of 15.23m. The third gold medal for Cameroon was won by Aimé Blaise Atchoukeu Bithe in javelin throw. He threw a distance of over 7m.

In athletics, the women's relay team made up of sprinters like Germaine Abessolo Bivina, Marie Gisèle Eleme Asse, Fanny Ekanga and Abdoullahi Larabang won silver for Cameroon in the 4x100m. Fernand Djoumessi equally won silver for Cameroon in the high jump event after jumping a height of 2,18m behind Canada's Sean Cate who won gold with a jump of 2.20m. In wrestling, Daniele Sino won silver in the 75kg category, Marie Eleme Asse in the 100m race, Sandrine Mboumi won two silver medals in the triple jump and the long jump. In long jump she finished second after jumping a distance of 6.34m.

Four of the seven bronze medals were won in wrestling. Gertrude Yondo won bronze in the 63kg, Bert Etane Ngolle 86kg, Marcel Diboma 97kg and Cedrick Nyamsi. In Judo Dieudonné Etoga -66kg won bronze, Arrey Sophina -63kg and Bell Frank -81kg equally won bronze..

In collective sports, the national U-20 football team has been eliminated from the competition. The U-20 Lions finished second in Pool B with five points after two draws and one victory. They lost their qualification to group mates, Mali, on a goal difference on the general classification. The national women's basketball team has equally been ousted from the competition. They finished third in their group after losing to Canada 46-57. At press time yesterday they were playing the ninth place match against Benin. Team Cameroon's medal tally was also expected to increase with several athletes in the finals in various sports disciplines.