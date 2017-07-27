Malawi: Moyale Through to Quarterfinals of Carlsberg Cup

Moyale Barracks are through to the quarterfinals of the Carlsberg Cup after thumping Dwangwa United 4-0 at Mzuzu Stadium on Wednesday before a sizeable crowd.

In the 9th minute into the game, a well taken corner kick from the right by Chamveka Gwetsani found Lesman Singini who laid the ball with his head to Khuda Muyaba and Muyaba's excellent header ended into Dwangwa United's net.

In the 17th minute, Gwetsani's beautiful cross from the right flank was welcomed by Deus Mkutu's powerful header which goalkeeper Charles Thom for Dwangwa United tried to parry away but Lesman Singini was at the right position at the right time to tap the ball with his right foot into Dwangwa United's net. 2 nil to the Lions of Kaning'ina.

Three minutes later, another beautiful cross was connected by an excellent diving header by Khuda Muyaba to complete his brace. 3 nil to the soldiers.

In the second half, Dwangwa United Coach Lloyd Nkhwazi pulled out Josaphat Kwalira, Patrick Macheso and Victor Harawa and introduced fresh legs of Blessings Singini, James Thomson and Kenley Kaziputa.

Dwangwa United managed to create a number of scoring chances but they were very wasteful in front of goal.

Moyale's second half substitute Wister Phiri scored the soldiers' fourth goal in the 74th minute.

When youthful referee Alfred Chilinda from Lilongwe blew the final whistle, the scoreboard was reading Moyale Barracks 4 and Dwangwa United 0.

Speaking after the match, Team Manager for Dwangwa United, Abdul Silver, said his defence was disorganized.

"We accept defeat, we did not attack well and Moyale was very good today," he added.

The winning coach Charles Kamanga said he was so excited with the win.

"My players played according to instructions. We are waiting for our next game in the quarterfinals and we are ready for any team because our aim is to clinch this Carlsberg Cup," explained Kamanga.