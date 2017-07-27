Kwekwe — A number of kombi drivers and touts Wednesday sought refuge at Zanu PF offices after clashes between police and commuter operators over the increased road blocks left the gold mining city resembling a war zone.

Scores of commuters were left stranded after the operators dumped their vehicles at the Zanu PF headquarters where they had sought refuge from the armed police.

Police used brute force to quell the angry picketers who were throwing missiles and blocking the roads.

Three people were arrested in connection with the demonstration which left some wounded. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were Wednesday reportedly representing the trio.

Commuter operators said they were being fleeced by the police every day.

Those who ply the Redcliff route said everyday they have to contend with three checkpoints for a distance of less than 40 km central Kwekwe.

"At each check point you are supposed to part with a minimum of $5 to $10 depending on the offence. The situation is not practical considering that we are declaring less than $60 to our employers," an operator from Redcliff said.

In Mbizo, three sets of traffic cops from Mbizo Central Police Station, Kwekwe Central Police Station and a supplement of those on motorbikes always mount spot checks at the same place.

According to the commuter operators, in all spot checks which have a distance of less than 1 km a driver has to pay a $10 fine per trip.

"The transport operators are raising genuine concerns and we need to find a solution to this problem," Claudiuos Chaka, chairman of Kwekwe and Redcliff Transport Association, said.

Zero business day ... parked Kombis on Wednesday

Small and Medium Enterprises Midlands Province Director, Alfred Mkandla, said police and commuter operators must try and find each other.

"This violence is not necessary in conducting business. There is need for the police and operators to find each other," he said.

Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACTSA) Regional Coordinator, Obert Chinhamo, said corruption by the police is well known.

"We are fully aware that police officers are receiving bribes. They are given a $5 or $10 note to give a free passage to the operators.

"I put blame for this chaos squarely on the shoulders of the police. The Transport Operators are simply excising their constitutional right in demonstrating," said Chinhamo.

Kwekwe District Area Inspector Superintendent David Tiese said the Wednesday chaos must not be allowed again.

"If there is a problem is important that we meet and discuss the issue amicably. There is no need to involve people who might not be part of the issue; let's not drag them into this. Violence cannot solve our problems," Tiese said.

However the commuter operators have threatened to continue with the class action until the release of their colleagues.

ACTSA has since slammed the arrests as unlawful.

Last month, President Robert Mugabe reportedly ordered the police to reduce the number of roadblocks, saying they were becoming an inconvenience to motorists and the public.

Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, ordered Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo to urgently engage his Tourism counterpart, Walter Mzembi to consider scaling down on roadblocks following complaints from tourists.