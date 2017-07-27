26 July 2017

Zimbabwe: Man Sells Dad's Beds to Raise Cash for Cigs

Hwange — A man from Madumabisa Village on the outskirts of the coal mining town has appeared in court after stealing his father's two single beds which he sold for $5 each to buy cigarettes.

Each of the beds was valued at $150.

Troy Sibanda, 27, who bashed his father with a metal bar fracturing his finger in the process, told the court that he stole the beds to raise money to buy cigarettes.

"I wanted to raise money to buy some tobacco (cigarettes)," Troy told magistrate, Portia Mhlanga.

Troy pleaded guilty to a count each of physically abuse and theft.

He was remanded in custody to Thursday when he will be sentenced.

Details of the case are that on July 2, at 6PM, Troy entered his father's bedroom and took the two beds which he sold to a neighbour Panganayi Thembo for $5 each.

"On July 2 at 6pm, Troy Sibanda entered his father's house and took two single beds and sold them to Panganayi Thembo for $10," said prosecutor Onias Nyathi.

The court heard that Francis Sibanda, who had just returned from, found the beds missing.

He confronted his son inquiring about the missing beds but was met with violence as his son beat him up.

"The complainant went to the his son to ask about his two beds that were missing and this did not go down well with Troy who became violent and struck him once on the middle finger," said the prosecutor.

A report was made to the police resulting in Troy's arrest as his father sustained a swollen finger.

