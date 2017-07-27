President Robert Mugabe is reportedly unhappy with his cabinet ministers who continue to boycott Parliament's question and answer sessions by backbenchers every Wednesday.

This was revealed by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while responding to legislators who were demanding answers on why ministers have ignored demands for them to attend parliament.

Led by MDC-T Deputy President Nelson Chamisa, party chief whip Innocent Gonese and Harare Central MP Murisi Zvidzai, opposition MPs also wanted parliament to deal once and for all with truant ministers.

Independent legislator for Norton MP, Temba Mliswa went further to demand from VP Mnangagwa a response to a memo written to President Robert Mugabe by the Speaker of the national assembly raising the same issues.

In his response, Mnangagwa said the President was not amused by the conduct of his ministers.

"It is true that the President felt unhappy that the absence of ministers in the house prompted the Speaker of the house to write to the President, which rarely happens," Mnangagwa said.

"So, he was appealing to members of cabinet that they attend to parliament and where they cannot do so, most of our colleagues have deputy ministers; they should let deputy ministers attend on their behalf."

Mnangagwa said President Mugabe has "appealed" to Ministers to attend Parliament.

Chamisa said it was surprising that the previous day the house was packed with Zanu PF MPs and ministers who were railroaded to come and support a controversial amendment to the Constitution sponsored by the party.

The Kuwadzana MP said the same spirit was absent on Wednesday when issues affecting the general livelihoods of ordinary citizens were being brought to the fore.

"This is very serious. We are here at the taxpayer's expense but quite often we do not get responses from our questions," Chamisa said.

"Was it not appropriate Mr Speaker that we charge those who are not here with contempt of parliament so that they can feel that parliament has powers which it can exercise?"

Chamisa said parliament's patience was wearing thin over ministers who continued to ignore their demands to attend parliament.

He advocated the imposition of fines on truant ministers.

Gonese, on his part, said as MPs were beginning to sound like "a broken record" for continuously raising the same issues without any tangible action taken by parliament.

"I think the time has now come Mr Speaker Sir to crack the whip so that ministers become aware that being truant is going to be visited with appropriate punishment as prescribed in the standing orders for this august house," Gonese said.

But Mnangagwa tried to defend the absentee ministers saying they were fully aware they were supposed to attend parliament but were on Wednesday tied up in a meeting involving members of the executive.

VP Mnangagwa said the few ministers who were present on Wednesday were, just like him, "adequate enough to deal with issues of policy governing the spectrum of government".

"I have the capacity and capability to deal with issues relating to policy and government," Mnangagwa said, adding that "policy was not an aspect of line ministries alone but was broad enough" to be responded to by him as the VP.