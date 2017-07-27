A new hope for change, that is the message from politician-cum-evangelist Chris Daza as he introduced his newly formed political party called Democratic People's Congress, shortened as 'DePeCo' at a rally in Mchinji.

A frenzy of excitement rippled around Mchinji as Daza addressed a rally to introduce his party.

"We are coming in with new ideas, getting stronger every day. We are younger and brighter. The DPP is looking older and duller," Daza said.

He hoped the new party will shake up Malawi's political landscape.

"Ours shall be a truely democratic party that will provide home to all Malawians," said Daza.

He said Depeco party plans to tackle crime, poverty and unemployment.

Daza is former secretary general of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and served in that position for five years. During the period he dragged former MCP president John Tembo to court after the latter fired him for challenging his authority.

He then joined People's Party (PP) when its founder Joyce Banda was Head of State where Daza was appointed Minister of State responsible for Governance.

Daza is also the Senior Fellow of Geneva Institute of Leadership and Public Policy. Currently the Founding President of Eldabar Africa Global Leadership Enterprise, a South African institution training leaders across the SADC region.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) through its legal advisor Charles Mhango obtained a court injunction against DEPECO on the use of name and symbols.

The DPP use a maize cob (christened as Chaponda) as its symbol while the new party has a shrub like a maize cob as a symbol.

There are over 50 political parties registered in Malawi but the Malawi Electoral Commission says a handful participate in elections.