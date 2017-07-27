The Dowa District Council has issued a communiqué to the District executive council committee (DEC) that from the next meeting, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) wishing to introduce new projects will go through the District Commissioner (DC) and management before the committee.

Issuing the communiqué, the council's internal auditor, Frederick Muyaba, said the DC and management will be scrutinizing the projects to ensure that they in line with the District's Socio- Economic Profile (SEP) and District Development Plan (DDP).

At one of the previous full council meeting, minister of gender, children, disabilities and social welfare, Dr. Jean Kalilani, asked the council to register each and every NGO implementing projects in the district to know where and what they are doing in the district and their budget line.

Dr. Kalilani lamented that a lot of Malawian pictures are being displayed in Europe and America for donors to come in and assist but the money does not reach the poor and only end up in pockets of NGO officials who are enriching themselves at the expense of the poor in the district.

She asked the council to summon all NGOs working in the district to present their organizations and projects which in the end saw 19 out of 35 presenting with others failing to show up for unknown reasons.

Dowa district civil society organizations network chairperson, Maxwell Kadutsa, expressed concern over the failure by some NGOs to come to the meeting despite being officially informed about the meeting.

Kadutsa asked NGOs who failed to present their organizations and projects before the full council meeting to get prepared for the day they will be facing the council on their projects.

Dowa district commissioner Fanny Msimuko asked NGOs to write proposals basing on the priority needs of the people in the district saying the council formulated the 2016-2020 DDP for the NGOs to align themselves with the projects, warning them that the council will send them back if their projects are not aligning to the district's development blueprint.

Msimuko lamented that Dowa is still in abject poverty despite many NGOs implementing various interventions in the district saying the council from now on has stopped entertaining paper work projects.

She asked NGOs of the district to register with the council and sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which enhances cooperation, transparency and accountability for all projects which are being implemented in the district.