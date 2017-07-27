Expelled Patriotic Front Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili has formally challenged his expulsion in the High Court.

Kambwili was on Saturday expelled from the PF after having stormed out of a central committee meeting that had tabled his disciplinary cases.

The Roan MP has since filed his legal challenge in court freezing the party action until the case is disposed of.

Kambwili will in the meantime hang on to his seat in parliament until the matter is determined.

The PF had been eager to go for a by-election in Roan Constituency to finish off Kambwili who was fired in November last year as Information Minister.

PF general secretary Davies Mwila learnt of the court action when he received correspondence from the National Assembly that the seat could not be declared vacant as there was a court challenge to the decision.