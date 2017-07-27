Malawi: Football and Society - the Blantyre Derby

opinion

The Blantyre Derby is a relatively peaceful, colourful, noisy and spectacular event. In the rest of the world, local derbies can be bloody affairs that draw on deep tensions within local communities and societies.

Blantyre, July 26, Mana: Local derbies are the highlight for every football season in every league around the world. Sometimes they bring out the best, and sometimes they bring out the worst in players and fans.

On Sunday (30th July 2017), two of Malawi's biggest clubs meet at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe: Be Forward Wanderers will play Nyasa Big Bullets in the Blantyre Derby.

Like most football derbies, the Blantyre Derby is a spectacle, and a highlight of the football calendar. Based only on league standings, the Nomads are favourites, but derbies are unpredictable.

The Blantyre Derby is not the oldest in the world, nor is it the fiercest. In my own estimation, the Old Firm Derby (Glasgow Celtic - Glasgow Rangers), the Rome Derby (Lazio - Roma), and the Istanbul Derby (Galatasaray - Fenerbahçe) are the fiercest and most intense - quite often for what happens off the field.

There are, of course, the Merseyside Derby (Liverpool v Everton), the eternal Liverpool v Manchester United, and the United - Manchester City, rivalries, and then there is the North London Derby, Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, but these are relatively peaceful.

El Clasico in Spain (Real Madrid v Barcelona) is a contest between two of Europe's wealthiest and most successful clubs, in a battle for prestige and political ascendancy. El Clasico is seen as a struggle between the wealthy elites of Madrid and the socialist separatists of Catalonia. Barcelona versus Real Madrid always makes for an impassioned occasion.

The first Blantyre derby I watched was in the mind-1992s at Kamuzu Stadium. I was a very young teenager, and very scared. I made a really bad mistake of (almost) walking under one of the grandstands, and into a shower of urine. In those days, spectators could not bother to go to the toilets, they simply stood with their backs to the pitch, and pissed between the benches and down below the stand.

I recall that time Bullets had players like Andrew 'Aluki' Chikhosi, James Chimera Jnr, Muzipasi Mwangonde, the late Christopher John Banda while Wanderers had players like the late Frank Mtawali, Hendrix Banda, Aaron Nyasulu and Albert Mpinganjira.

That day l could see some of the Bullets fans on the Biafra stands who seemed to be in a trance, others seemed high, and the rest sang, danced, jumped up and down and hurled abuse at, well, nobody.

The rivalry of the Blantyre derby was that bad that the local authorities would not allow Wanderers fans into Bullets arena or vice versa.

Throughout the match I did my best to remain quiet and emotionless whenever either of the two sides did well.

Across the Africa continent, too, rivalries can be fierce and violent. In Ghana, the greatest rivalry is between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

In Tanzania, the Dar es Salaam Derby is between Young Africans SC (Yanga) against Simba, and in Kenya it is Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards.

This rivalry is considered to be part of the "tribal rivalry" between the Luo (Gor Mahia fans) and the Luhya, who support AFC leopards.

Elsewhere on the continent there are rivalries in Sudan, between Al Merrickh and Al Hilal; in Tunisia - Club Africain and Espearance; in Uganda, SC Villa and Express FC, and in Morocco, Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.

The one African clash that can be most violent is The Cairo Derby, between Al Ahly and Zamalek, which was, once, described by The Guardian, as, "A clash of nationalism, class and escapism going back 100 years".

All things considered, then, the Blantyre Derby is a relatively peaceful, colourful, noisy and a spectacular event.

So, who will win the Blantyre Derby on Sunday? Eish, andazi, mhlegazi! It will be a spectacle; that much is guaranteed. Bullets are fourth on the log table with 18 points from 11 games, and Wanderers are on the summit table having accumulated 28 points from 11 games as well.

The last time the two sides met at the same venue, it was Wanderers who pruned Bullets 2-1 in the Bus Ipite Bonanza.

However, Sunday's game is another game, in another competition and in a different atmosphere. Do not forget also that when the two teams meet there is pride at stake.

Just don't bet on any team. Don't bet anything, actually. It could turn out to be a really dour affair.