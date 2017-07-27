27 July 2017

By Ndama Nakashole

Mobile phone operator MTC yesterday launched a programme to expand network coverage countrywide.

At the official launch at a Windhoek hotel, MTC board chairperson Elvis Nashilongo said while the current ICT infrastructure is good, there are still many people in the rural areas who are not being covered.

He said these people, who are "not part of the digital world", are what MTC is targeting with its 100% population coverage initiative.

Under the initiative, MTC will set up 524 new transmission towers all over the country.

MTC acting CEO Thinus Smit said urban areas enjoyed better coverage at the expense of rural areas.

Their current network technology in rural areas is mostly 2G, but with their current campaign dubbed "O81Every1", they are going to extend coverage as well as deploy 3G to rural areas.

The deputy minister of information and communication technology, Stanley Simataa, said he and minister Tjekero Tweya said at different occasions that they want to see a Namibia where every citizen enjoys the full benefits of ICT, regardless of where they live.

He added that whenever he goes to his home village, he has to climb on a tree to be able to make and receive a call properly.

"In today's world, ICT is like oxygen that we breathe, and everyone has a right to it. Imagine, if you take my cellphone away from me, I will feel lost. My programmes will be highly hindered," he stressed.

He praised MTC for the initiative, and said most people in rural areas have no access to coverage, which they desperately need.

"I am glad you have continued to keep the promise," Simataa told the company's leaders.

