The Internet could not wait for Kell Kay new music release date to hear what he has been cooking for them, they decided to leak it.

The Lilongwe RnB artist is the latest victim of music piracy as his song 'Yesu' has leaked online.

The song which features Gwamba was set for release on July 31 along his debut EP 'All For You'.

'Yesu' made its way onto social networking site Whatsapp where people are sharing on groups appreciating the marvelous sound and message.

A legitimate inside source in the artists' camp says they have not traced the source of the leak yet and denied internet allegations it could be a publicity stunt.

The source close to Kay says they do not know who has leaked the song but are confident it is friends of producers, either Gwamba or Kay himself whom they sent to sample it before release.

He downplayed any effect of the leak on the song saying it has only disturbed the plan they had to release it.

"We can not say the leak has any effect since it was going to be out as free music anyway" adding "the song was going to be premiered on Joy Nathu's Made On Monday show on MBC2".

Kay's camp has apparently decided to fast track the release process by officially putting the song up for downloads on Malawi Music dot com, the country's leading music hosting, streaming and purchasing site.

"He now (Kell Kay) officially drops the song Wednesday(July 26) and will release the rest of the 5 songson Monday" he said.

Yesu is the song which summaries the whole 'All For You' EP. It is basically about talking to God appreciating everything he does.