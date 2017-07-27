Two former long-serving Namibia Sport Commission employees will appear in court today following their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday for allegedly misappropriating N$5 million from the commission.

ACC chief investigator Nelius Becker yesterday confirmed the arrests of the two suspects - a man and a woman - on suspicion of allegedly having defrauded the NSC of millions meant to fund the development of the country's deprived sports codes in the process.

The two suspects, who are being held at a Windhoek police station, occupied senior positions at the NSC, where they had access to the commission's finances.

"We are investigating the possible misappropriation of N$5 million," Becker confirmed yesterday.

Sources indicate that "bigger fish" in sport could also be implicated in the fraudulent activities at the sport commission.

He added that the female suspect, who resigned from her position at the sport commission last week, was attempting to skip the country and journey to Tanzania before her arrest.

The male suspect resigned from his position at the NSC in November last year under a cloud, with accusations of maladministration and failure to account for money at the commission swirling around then.

The NSC's financial mess has been exacerbated by revelations that the NSC employees' pension fund contributions are untraceable since August 2016, while water and other basic utilities at the NSC's office were cut off due to the non-payment of bills.

The Namibian understands that the suspects allegedly siphoned millions of dollars, from the sports ministry, which were meant to subsidise financially struggling sports federations between 2015 and 2016.