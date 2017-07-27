Beverage giant Delta Corporation says it is closing its Victoria Falls distribution depot as the company moves to rationalise its operations.

The company currently operates 23 distribution depots across the country.

Corporate Affairs Director Alex Makamure told The Source that Victoria Falls depot will close at the end of July and direct store deliveries will be handled from Hwange.

"We periodically review our footprint in response to improvements in our logistics, the emergence of reliable third party partners and the prevailing volume throughput at each centre. This review will result in either closing or opening of certain depots," said Makamure.

"We are confident that the wholesalers in Vic Falls have capacity to service the own collection customers".

He made no mention of the fate of workers employed at the depot.

The company's previous rationalisation in 2014 saw 12 depots out of 35 being shut down.