Deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Maureen Hinda could not contain her excitement yesterday when she described the moment she welcomed Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to the country on Tuesday.

Ma is the founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, a family of internet-based businesses. He arrived in the country on Tuesday, and left yesterday.

According to Hinda, Ma's decision to visit Namibia is already putting the country on the world map. She added that Ma had been impressed with what he saw in the country.

"He was very impressed and commented on many things, including the country's cleanliness," she said.

Ma visited Sossusvlei, one of Namibia's most spectacular landmarks with its red dunes, white salt pan and Deadvlei.

Ma is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of US$43,2 billion, as of July 2017.

Last week, he visited Kenya and Rwanda as part of his role as a special adviser on youth entrepreneurship to the UN.

"It was a private visit. He was on holiday with other people and their families," Hinda said.

The deputy minister added that the delegation came with four planes, and just wanted to have a private holiday.

"We decided to prepare a welcome for him with cultural groups as a way of incentivising him to return to the country," she noted.

Ma had made commitments in East Africa last week, and Hinda looked forward to his growing relationship with Namibia seeing him return one day and engaging some youth in business.

She said Ma wanted to experience the country first, but that there is a lot beyond the visit.

"He has an extremely down-to-earth personality. I am highly impressed that with all the money he has, he still has humility," she observed.