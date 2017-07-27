Nigeria: Resign, Go Home and Rest, Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari

Despite the beaming smiles and life shown by President Muhammadu Buhari when he received seven Nigerian governors Wednesday night in London, where he has been recuperating since 8 May former minister of Aviation and a Peoples Democratic Part chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the President to 'resign, go home and rest.'

Fani-Kayode in a series of tweet said the 'by curious dignitaries in a distant foreign land. It is an act of cruelty to expect this poor man to lead a nation of 180 million.Let him resign, go home and rest.

