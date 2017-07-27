Kenya: Roca Signs Up for KQ East African Safari Classic Rally

Coast-based Stefano Roca is among the latest drivers to enlist for the Kenya Airways East African Safari Classic Rally set for Kenya and Uganda from November 23 to December 1.

Roca will team up with two times former Kenya champion Piers Daykin behind the wheel of a Datsun.

Also in the mix is Sweden's Team Tido which will compete with a three-car team of Porsche 911s along with an entry by Ramesh Vishram who will be driving a Ford Escort Mk2.

This year's rally has attracted big names, including Stig Blomqvist, Ian Duncan and Kabras Sugar Racing who, like Team Tido, have signed up a three-car Porsche 911 team.

Making up the Kabras line-up are the Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer and multiple Kenya Champion Baldev Chager.

Chager has navigated Onkar over the past two editions in 2013 and 2015 but will be making his debut in the event as a driver, co-driven by Ravi Soni.

CHAIRTABLE CAUSES

"Team Tido and its Race4Health project have helped to amplify the social and economic efforts of the Safari Classic Rally in recent years, so it is a real pleasure to know they will be rejoining us for the 2017 Classic later this year," said rally director Raju Kishinani.

"Few Safari Classic entrants have done as much for charitable causes here."