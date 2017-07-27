27 July 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 2017 Katutura Expo Launched

By Ndama Nakashole

The 2017 Katutura expo, which will take place from 1-6 August, was launched at the parliament restaurant in Windhoek yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, Ambrosius Kandjii, a member of the organising committee, said the official opening of the expo will take place on 3 August where Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will deliver the keynote address.

This year's event is the 7th edition of the annual exhibition.

According to Kandjii, sponsors of this year's event include Standard Bank, Prosperity Health, Bank Windhoek, NamPro Fund, Agra, Nedbank and the Social Security Commission which confirmed their N$30 000 sponsorship recently.

He said the committee is till negotiating with other sponsors including FNB Namibia and their long time sponsor, Namsov Community Trust.

He said the expo is still underfunded and looking forward to more sponsors as the total cost of hosting the event will be about N$1,1 million.

He also said the City of Windhoek's in kind sponsorship is valued at around N$100 000.

"Entrance fees for adults will be N$20, N$10 for students and pupils, and free for senior citizens and small children," he said.

