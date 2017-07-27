Netball in Namibia received a major boost on Wednesday when Debmarine Namibia announced a sponsorship of N$1,8 million for the ailing sport code over the next three years.

The sponsorship will cover an annual senior national netball championship, an annual international tournament to be known as the Netball Pent Series, and regional league grants of N$10 000 for each of Namibia's 14 regions.

Besides that financial assistance will also go towards the training of umpires and the development of Netball Namibia's website, which is currently online at netballnamibia.com.na.

The CEO of Debmarine Namibia, Otto Shikongo, said their sponsorship of netball followed a decision last year to support Namibia's youth through two primary sports development investments, with the other being their N$14,1 million football sponsorship of the Debmarine Namibia Cup, also over three years.

"Partnerships are the cornerstone of our business, therefore through these sponsorships we show our commitment to supporting government and our desire to work closely with our new partners in netball and football, in an effort to build trust and realise shared aspirations of growing youth development, through sports," Shikongo said.

Willy Mehrtens, the senior financial manager of Debmarine Namibia said they hoped to empower the girl child through their sponsorship of netball.

"Debmarine Namibia's sponsorship to Netball Namibia aims to develop the game at grassroots level by promoting netball and serving as a catalyst for making the game fun and to engage girls in all the regions. Additionally, the sponsorship hopes to capture the girl child into a sport that we believe will yield long term benefits for girls who, without active alternative opportunities are often entrapped in social quagmires, such as teenage pregnancies and childhood marriages," he said.

The president of Netball Namibia, Lidia Mutenda said that the first edition of the Senior National Netball Championships will take place next weekend from 4 to 6 August at the Khomasdal netball courts.

The first international Netball Pent Series, which will be contested by Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Swaziland, will be held at the Patrick Iyambo Police Training Centre netball courts from 4 to 10 September.

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero thanked Debmarine for 'rescuing netball in Namibia,' saying the code had regressed over the past few years, losing its international ranking and underperforming at international competitions.

She hailed the sponsorship's emphasis on regional development, saying that due to financial difficulties, some regions had not even turned up for national trials in the past.

"Our national team is not as representative as it should be, as the national body cannot afford to bring in players from the regions to take part. Development of netball in Namibia has largely been growing in central Namibia, while the far northern regions, and regions like Kunene, where we have good athletes fit for this sport, have especially been neglected," she said.

"Thus I am very happy to hear that Netball Namibia will ensure that all regions will be equal beneficiaries of this sponsorship, thus developing grassroots netball in Namibia," she added.