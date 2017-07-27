27 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rink Hockey - Angolan U-20 Team Announced

Luanda — The Angolan U-20 men's rink hockey team, to compete in the World Championship from August 27 to September 2 in China, was announced on Wednesday.

Check the list of the 17 players called up by the national coach Alberto Domingos:

Pi, Israel, Gelson, Geni, Manuelito and Capringuinha (Académica de Luanda), Chipico, Zidane, Djo and André Nacoxi (Petro de Luanda), Bé and Amazinga (1º de Agosto), Fedinho and Kim (GD da Banca), Diamantino Correia (Atlético do Namibe), Januário Moisés (Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito) and Lilo Torres (Benfica do Lubango).

The team will start their practices in the country as from Friday.

Angola comprises group B, together with Egypt, US, India and China.

In their last participation in the Rink Hockey World Championship held in Spain, the national team finished in the 13rd place.

