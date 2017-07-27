Angola: Filda2017 - Luanda International Trade Fair Kicks Off

Luanda — The 33rd edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA2017), the country's largest business stock exchange, was opened Wednesday by the minister and head of the President?s Civil Office, Manuel da Cruz Neto.

The Minister underlined the need for continued work so that FILDA also fulfills the mission of stimulating research and entrepreneurship, which entails the business initiative and expansion capacity.

He emphasized the importance of developing the formal market because without this market, the efforts that the government and the economic agents have been making to strengthen and increase domestic production may become meaningless.

However, the official said that there is no point in empowering, giving access to credit, technologies, knowledge, reducing bureaucracy and the tax burden and stimulating associativism if producers do not have secure markets for their products or services.

To end on Sunday, the fair counts on the participation of more than 200 domestic and foreign companies that are exposing their products and services.

The fair is being jointly run by the Ministry of Economy and empresarial Eventos Arena and counts on the participation of more than 10 invited countries, where Portugal is being represented by tits Business Association and Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal (AICEP).

Brazil is also being represented in the fair through the Brazilian Agency for Exports Promotion and investments, (Apex Brasil).

Amongst the innovations made in the event, the main highlight goes to the inclusion of a space for children dubbed, "Candengues", which will allow families and visitors to leave their sons in a safe place while setting up business contacts.

The 32nd edition of the fair took place on July 21-26, 2015, which recorded a business volume estimated at USD 11 million, as a result of the five days contacts held between suppliers, managers and sponsors.