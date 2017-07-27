Kenya Simbas Up One Place in Latest Rankings

Kenya Simbas have climbed one place in the latest World Rugby Rankings.

Jerome Paarwater's charges gained a point to rise to 25th place with 58.22 ranking points, swapping places with Portugal who drop to 26th on 57.26 points.

Last Saturday's 41-22 win away Zimbabwe in Bulawayo has orchestrated the rise. Simbas overturned Sables lead twice, gained a 17-12 lead at the break before chalking a five-try victory to affirm their dominance over the hosts.

However, there was no shift in the table with Namibia, who thumped Uganda 48-24 at Kyadondo Rugby Club, Kampala, on Saturday, upholding their lead with 20 points, two ahead of Kenya.

Simbas have a chance to further rise up the rankings when they play 21st ranked Namibia in Rugby Africa Gold Cup action at Windhoek's Hage Geingob Stadium this Saturday.

The Simbas arrived in Windhoek, Namibia late Monday evening ahead of their Rugby Africa Gold Cup decider.

The match will definitely decide who wins the Rugby Africa Gold Cup. The last time the two sides met was on July 2016, with the Southern Africa nation winning 56-21 having led 42-7 at the break.

World champions New Zealand stay top of the log with 94 points with England, Ireland, Australia and South Africa maintaining their places in that order.

The top 24 places are unchanged.