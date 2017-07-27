Ganda — Over 2.000 heads of cattle have been vaccinated since April in Ganda municipality, central Benguela province, against contagious bovine pneumonia, carbuncle hepatic and nodular hematite.

The vaccination campaign has been running since April 18 in Benguela province of Benguela, and has availed to Ganda municipality, five thousand doses of vaccines for the success of the activity.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday, the director of the Ganda Agriculture and Rural Development division, Celestino Kumandala admitted that there was a weak adherence of cattle farmers to the vaccination posts installed in communes due to some traditional fears that exist in the community, especially in rural areas.

The agriculture department, which plans to vaccinate 36.203 heads of cattle in Ganda, has been carrying out a campaign to raise awareness among breeders in order to join the vaccination campaign.

Therefore, seven posts were created. Four are installed in the municipal chief town, two in Chikuma commune and one in Ebanga locality.

The vaccination process will continue especially in places where grazing is favourable.