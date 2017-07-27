Nigeria: Police Rescue Abducted Colleague, Kill 4 Kidnappers

Abeokuta — Five suspected kidnappers that reportedly demanded N100 million for the release of a Police Corporal with Ogun State Police Command, Stephen Adesokan, abducted last week have been killed by Police operatives, who rescued their colleague.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola, disclosed this while displaying the dead bodies of the suspected kidnappers in the Owode-Egba Divisional Police Station in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the suspected kidnappers abducted the policeman on Siun-Ajura-Abeokuta Road in Ogun State and demanded N100 million from the Divisional Police Officer of Owode-Egba, CSP Sheu Alao, before they could release the victim.

The PPRO said: "We received a distress call that somebody was kidnapped along Siun-Ajura-Abeokuta Road and in our findings, we discovered that the person kidnapped happened to be a policeman.

"The state's Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Illyasu, believed it was an affront of the highest order and that the perpetrators must be brought to book within the shortest possible time.

"On sighting the policemen, the kidnappers opened fire, but in the exchange, four of the kidnappers were shot dead."

Adesokan described his experience as harrowing, saying the gang spoke Fulani language and threatened to kill him if his family members failed to pay a ransom of N100 million.

He said he would have been killed if his real identity was revealed, saying he only told them he was a private guard that works at a sachet water factory.

He said: "I knew my people are working and to God be then glory I was rescued alive. I spent five days and four nights with them."