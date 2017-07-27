Luanda — A book entitled "Luena, 45 days of battle and Bicesse negotiations", written by the judge Esmael Silva, was released on Wednesday in Luanda in a ceremony presided over by the Secretary of State for Culture, João Constantino.

During the presentation of the 154-page book, the author said the manual resulted from his tragic childhood experience and from a work conducted during the years 2012-2014.

The author explained that the book portraits the genesis of eastern Moxico province and Luena city from the view point of the political administrative division of these regions.

The book also narrates the childhood, leisure and social life of inhabitants of this region, as well as his first encounter with cold war.

Esmael Silva was born in January 1981 in Luena city, capital of Moxico province. He witnessed the war that devastated Luena city, while he was only 10 years old, thus the reason why he had to look for varied sources to write the book namely amongst them his mother and the then acting governor of Moxico province.