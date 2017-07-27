27 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Judge Releases Book On 'Luena, 45 Days of Battle and Bicesse Negations'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A book entitled "Luena, 45 days of battle and Bicesse negotiations", written by the judge Esmael Silva, was released on Wednesday in Luanda in a ceremony presided over by the Secretary of State for Culture, João Constantino.

During the presentation of the 154-page book, the author said the manual resulted from his tragic childhood experience and from a work conducted during the years 2012-2014.

The author explained that the book portraits the genesis of eastern Moxico province and Luena city from the view point of the political administrative division of these regions.

The book also narrates the childhood, leisure and social life of inhabitants of this region, as well as his first encounter with cold war.

Esmael Silva was born in January 1981 in Luena city, capital of Moxico province. He witnessed the war that devastated Luena city, while he was only 10 years old, thus the reason why he had to look for varied sources to write the book namely amongst them his mother and the then acting governor of Moxico province.

Angola

21-Year-Old Jailed for Destroying Electoral Material

A 21-year old citizen named as Carvalho dos Santos Chiteculo last Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison, by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.