Angola: Minister Hails Recommendations Under Mbanza Congo Registration

Mbanza Congo — The periodic holding of a festival to be called "Festicongo", a joint cultural activity between Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville and Gabon, is among the UNESCO recommendations in the framework of Mbanza Congo registration, Zaire, On the World Heritage list.

The information was provided Tuesday in this city by the Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, at a press conference at the end of the ceremony aimed to honour the registration of the capital of the former Kingdom of Kongo as a World Heritage.

According to the official, the Festicongo should be a miscellany of cultural, artistic, investigation, research and exchange of experiences and knowledge among academicians and citizens of the four countries.

The referred festival will also be open to other countries in Central Africa, international community, tourists and other interested entities.

other recommendations, according to the minister, includes the transmission of the positive customs of the Lumbu (Congo Royal Court) to the new generations, instilling in them the ideals related to tolerance, solidarity, understanding, dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes through customary law, until now still practiced by the traditional authorities.

The development of the cultural industries in the region, as a way of fomenting tourism and encouraging the participation of the local population in this project, aiming for the generation of employment and income, especially for young people, are also part of the World Heritage requirements, according to Carolina Cerqueira.

The minister said that the small industries of handicrafts, music, sculpture, among other artistic manifestations, in addition to helping to transmit knowledge around the traditions of Mbanza Congo and illustrate what its registration in Unesco was, could also contribute to the fight against poverty.

"We had the opportunity to note at the fair that is visible in the vicinity of this room, that the young people of Mbanza CKongo, with great creative spirit, have already painted pictures and shirts to celebrate this registration", she stressed.

The minister also spoke of the recommendations on building more infrastructures in Mbanza Congo, especially linked to the hotels and catering network, to better welcome visitors and tourists, and gave greater responsibility to the provincial government of Zaire.

She also highlighted the construction of the new Mbanza Congo airport, outside the classified historical zone or buffer zone, noting that the current one is in an area where studies and research on World Heritage must continue.

Unesco also calls for the removal of metal antennas from some telecommunications operators in the city.

The joint press conference was attended by the provincial governor, José Joanes André, the Angolan ambassador to Unesco, Sita José, National Director of Museums, Ziva Domingos, and the director of the National Heritage Institute, Piedade de Jesus.