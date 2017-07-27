Angola: Filda2017 Provides Space for Commercial Exchanges

Luanda — The Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA2017) is a space for exhibition and commercial exchange between producers and consumers, aiming at fostering the creation and consolidation of a favourable business environment.

This was on Wednesday in Luanda by the minister and head of the President's Civil Office, Manuel da Cruz Neto, during the opening ceremony of the 33rd edition of FILDA2017.

Manuel da Cruz Neto considered economic diversification a crucial factor in reversing the current economic situation resulting from the drop in oil prices at in the international market, imposing on the public and private sectors focus on the development of the non-oil sector of the national economy.

To the minister, economic diversification needs a strong private sector and it is therefore necessary to continue improving the business environment to ensure sustainable growth.

FILDA, he said, has gained its place in the economic and social life of the country, becoming a brand recognized by all entities committed to the progress of the Angolan development.

With such events, he continued, the country has been promoting private investment to increase the production of food, raw materials and a growing range of manufactured products in the domestic and international market.

With the motto "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola", the event, to end on Sunday August 30, counts on the participation of more than 200 companies from different countries around the world.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Economy, in partnership with the business group Eventos Arena, counts on the participation of more than ten invited countries, namely Portugal, Brazil, Germany, China, Cuba, Sweden, Uruguay, United States , South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.

Amongst the innovations made in the event, the main highlight goes to the inclusion of a space for children dubbed, "Candengues", which will allow families and visitors to leave their sons in a safe place while setting up business contacts.