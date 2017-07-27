27 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: House of Reps Votes On Key Constitutional Amendments

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Premium Times
Geo political zones.
By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives will today (Thursday) vote on some major amendment proposals to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate on Wednesday voted on 33 amendments of the constitution, approving 29 and rejecting four.

Amendments approved by the two houses will be sent to the state houses of assembly for consideration. A clause would only pass when accented by at least 24 house of assembly before presidential assent.

Out of 360 members of the House, at least 270 must vote for or against any of the amendments to be valid.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you live updates of the current voting by the green chamber.

More on This

1999 Constitution Alterations - Senate Votes Against More Powers for States

Proposals for restructuring of the country took a negative turn yesterday after the Senate rejected moves to decongest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.