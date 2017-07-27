Luanda — The improvement of the ninth position achieved in the last world roller skate hockey championship, France 2015, was mentioned last Wednesday as the main objective of the Angolan senior male team in the China world cup, scheduled for 03-10 September, this year.

Speaking to the press during the presentation of the summoned pre-team, at a press conference delivered by the vice chairman of the Angolan Rink Hockey Federation, Pedro Azevedo Chipita.

Pedro Azevedo Chipita said on the occasion that it will be a complicated mission, considering the group of which Angola are part.

He stressed that if there is no setback in the preparation of the national team, which will include a 20-day training programme in Portugal, the squad will have more chances to have a good participation in the China world cup.

Angola are in Group B of the competition, alongside Brazil, Hollande and the United States of América.