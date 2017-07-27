27 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Over Akz 10 Million Reaped in Cattle Auction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — At least 10.150 kwanzas is the amount collected during the cattle auction held on Tuesday in Cahama municipality in Cunene province, aimed at facilitating the breeders in the process of sale of animals.

The information was provided to Angop by the coordinator of the event, Augusto Quipuko, noting that of the 11 lots exposed, four were auctioned. This included races such as Brahamen, White, Mix, Bousmara Santa Gertudis, Simba, Zebu and nationals.

The auctioned cattle will be used for breeding, providing new jobs and income for families.

"These events, besides representing a space for regularization and exchange of experience among breeders, promote cattle breeding, domestic production and facilitate the exchange and sustenance of livestock and farm management", he said.

The auction, the second of its kind in the municipality, is part of the 47th founding anniversary of Cunene province.

Angola

21-Year-Old Jailed for Destroying Electoral Material

A 21-year old citizen named as Carvalho dos Santos Chiteculo last Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison, by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.