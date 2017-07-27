Ondjiva — At least 10.150 kwanzas is the amount collected during the cattle auction held on Tuesday in Cahama municipality in Cunene province, aimed at facilitating the breeders in the process of sale of animals.

The information was provided to Angop by the coordinator of the event, Augusto Quipuko, noting that of the 11 lots exposed, four were auctioned. This included races such as Brahamen, White, Mix, Bousmara Santa Gertudis, Simba, Zebu and nationals.

The auctioned cattle will be used for breeding, providing new jobs and income for families.

"These events, besides representing a space for regularization and exchange of experience among breeders, promote cattle breeding, domestic production and facilitate the exchange and sustenance of livestock and farm management", he said.

The auction, the second of its kind in the municipality, is part of the 47th founding anniversary of Cunene province.