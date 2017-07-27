Rwanda: Charly and Nina Set to Release Mfata Video

Rwanda's fast rising female duo Charly & Nina are set to premiere the video of their latest song Mfata on Friday, July 28 at People nightclub in Kacyiru.

Mfata, a dancehall track, is currently dominating most radio stations and televisions in Kigali. Alex Muyoboke, the manager to the duo, told The New Times in a phone interview, that Friday night will feature the premiere of the video and, a 'meet and greet' party for the fans.

"Charly & Nina will perform their song Mfata for the first time on Friday night,"

Muyoboke said.

He added that they hope to have a night of fun with the duo's fans.

Charly & Nina are known for songs like Agatege, Face to Face, Owooma, among many, and are lately working on a new love song called Lazizi which loosely means 'Darling' featuring Orezi, a Nigerian artiste.

The duo will release their first album in December.