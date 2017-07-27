27 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: More Than 2000 Cows Vaccinated in Ganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ganda — Over 2.000 heads of bovine cattle have been vaccinated since April in Ganda municipality, central Benguela province, against contagious bovine pneumonia, carbuncle hepatic and nodular hematite.

The vaccination campaign has been running since April 18 in Benguela province of Benguela, and has availed to Ganda municipality, five thousand doses of vaccines for the success of the activity.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday, the director of the Ganda Agriculture and Rural Development division, Celestino Kumandala admitted that there was a weak adherence of cattle farmers to the vaccination posts installed in communes due to some traditional fears that exist in the community, especially in rural areas.

The agriculture department, which plans to vaccinate 36.203 heads of cattle in Ganda, has been carrying out a campaign to raise awareness among breeders in order to join the vaccination campaign.

Therefore, seven posts were created. Four are installed in the municipal chief town, two in Chikuma commune and one in Ebanga locality.

The vaccination process will continue especially in places where grazing is favourable.

Angola

21-Year-Old Jailed for Destroying Electoral Material

A 21-year old citizen named as Carvalho dos Santos Chiteculo last Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison, by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.