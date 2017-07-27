Angola: Futsal - Luanda Province Workers' Championship Enters Fifth Round

Luanda — The Public Television of Angola (TPA) team, leaders of Group B of the Luanda Provincial Championship of Five-a-Side Football (Futsal) for workers, will face on Saturday the Américo Boa Vida Workers team for the fifth round of the competition.

Still for the same group Desportivo da Epal E.P/ARSEG will face Unicargas/AGT.

Check the other games match ups for the round:

Group A:

BCI Bank - Global Seguros (insurance company)

Universal Seguros (insurance company) - NCR (IT firm)

Group C:

Assembleia Nacional (Parliament) - BCI Bank

Sogester (management firm) - S.M.E (Migration)

SONILS (Oil sector) - Military Hospital

General Standing:

Group A

1 - Policia Fiscal 09 points

2 - Global Seguros 07 " "

3 - Banco BIC 06 " "

4- NCR 01 " "

5- Universal Seguros 00 " "

Group B

1 - TPA 10 points

2 - AGT 10 " "

3 - EPAL E.P 06 " "

4 - ARSEG 03 " "

5 - Hospital Américo Boa Vida 03 " "

6 - Unicargas 03 " "

Group C

1 - Sogester 09 points

2 - Banco BCI 09 " "

3- S.M.E 07 " "

4- Hospital Militar 04 " "

5 - SONILS 03 " "

6- Assembleia Nacional 03 " "