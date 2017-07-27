27 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Futsal - Luanda Province Workers' Championship Enters Fifth Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Public Television of Angola (TPA) team, leaders of Group B of the Luanda Provincial Championship of Five-a-Side Football (Futsal) for workers, will face on Saturday the Américo Boa Vida Workers team for the fifth round of the competition.

Still for the same group Desportivo da Epal E.P/ARSEG will face Unicargas/AGT.

Check the other games match ups for the round:

Group A:

BCI Bank - Global Seguros (insurance company)

Universal Seguros (insurance company) - NCR (IT firm)

Group C:

Assembleia Nacional (Parliament) - BCI Bank

Sogester (management firm) - S.M.E (Migration)

SONILS (Oil sector) - Military Hospital

General Standing:

Group A

1 - Policia Fiscal 09 points

2 - Global Seguros 07 " "

3 - Banco BIC 06 " "

4- NCR 01 " "

5- Universal Seguros 00 " "

Group B

1 - TPA 10 points

2 - AGT 10 " "

3 - EPAL E.P 06 " "

4 - ARSEG 03 " "

5 - Hospital Américo Boa Vida 03 " "

6 - Unicargas 03 " "

Group C

1 - Sogester 09 points

2 - Banco BCI 09 " "

3- S.M.E 07 " "

4- Hospital Militar 04 " "

5 - SONILS 03 " "

6- Assembleia Nacional 03 " "

Angola

21-Year-Old Jailed for Destroying Electoral Material

A 21-year old citizen named as Carvalho dos Santos Chiteculo last Wednesday was sentenced to two years in prison, by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.